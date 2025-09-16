/India-US Trade: India, US Trade Talks Resume in New Delhi After Tariffs Tirade

Published: Sep 16, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 12:36 IST
India and the United States have resumed formal trade negotiations in New Delhi, marking a potential thaw after months of rising tensions over US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods. The talks, led by chief negotiators Brendan Lynch and Rajesh Agrawal, could revive the long-stalled free trade agreement. This face-to-face dialogue is the first since Trump penalized India for purchasing Russian oil. Can diplomacy now trump tariffs?