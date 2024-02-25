India: UP government cancels police constable recruitment exam over paper leak allegations

There is some relief for the police aspirant candidates in Uttar Pradesh in the state of India. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it has cancelled the state Constable recruitment examination for allegations of paper leak. The government has now called for a reexamination within the next 6 months. The students were seen celebrating in the state capital of Lucknow, the decision has come as thousands of students had been demanding for a reexamination. An estimated 4.8 million students appeared in the examination that was held on February 17. Watch to know more!