/India-UK trade pact takes effect, cutting tariffs and boosting services trade

The India-UK trade pact started this Wednesday, and it’s a big deal for both sides. Thousands of goods will now have lower or zero tariffs. For India, that means duty-free access to most British tariff lines. Textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, processed foods — these sectors just got a major boost. But it’s not just goods. Services firms and professionals from both countries also get wider market access, so IT, finance, and consulting can move more freely.