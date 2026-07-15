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India-UK trade pact takes effect, cutting tariffs and boosting services trade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 20:27 IST
The India-UK trade pact started this Wednesday, and it’s a big deal for both sides. Thousands of goods will now have lower or zero tariffs. For India, that means duty-free access to most British tariff lines. Textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, processed foods — these sectors just got a major boost. But it’s not just goods. Services firms and professionals from both countries also get wider market access, so IT, finance, and consulting can move more freely.

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