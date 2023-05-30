India-UK FTA would boost current trading relationship: UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad

The United Kingdom's Minister of State for South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmad has confirmed that security of Indian High commission has been increased in the backdrop of recent instance of vandalization. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Minister Ahmad who is on an India visit said, 'we have security provisions in place. We are also looking at added security structures within the framework of the diplomatic mission'. During India visit, he met with EAM Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant & G20 Coordinator Harish Shringla. Asked about update in the ongoing Free trade agreement negotiations, he pointed that, ' FTA is progressing well..', & 'we are making good progress, several chapters have progressed and being closed, and we remain hopeful on reaching an early agreement. 'An India UK FTA would boost current trading relationship, worth £36 billion in 2022. During India visit, he also visited Rajasthan. This was first trip to his mother’s birthplace of Jodhpur as Minister for South Asia. He also visits Hyderabad