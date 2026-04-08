/India: TMC and Other Political Parties Oppose West Bengal S.I.R

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:30 IST
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and several other opposition parties have voiced strong objections to the Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, raising concerns over its timing and potential political implications. Party leaders argue the move could impact voter verification processes ahead of upcoming electoral cycles, while officials maintain the revision is part of routine electoral procedures.