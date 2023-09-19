India summons Canada High Commissioner | Parliament Special Session

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe - India summons Canada High Commissioner, PM Modi proposes 33% reservation for women, PM Modi names old Parliament as 'Constitution House', India summons Canada High Commissioner in a tit-for-tat move, Moscow's missiles intercepted, says Kyiv.

