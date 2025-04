india's equity markets had one of their strongest weeks in years roaring back to life following a pause in tariff hikes by the us government now the nifty50 surged over 4.4% its best weekly performance since early 2021 while the sensex climbed nearly 1,700 points propelled by a rally in banking and consumer stocks cooling inflation data positive monsoon forecasts and robust foreign inflows further supported the rally in mumbai with broader participation across sectors investor optimism surged amid expectations of a more accommodative stance from the reserve bank of india.