/India Secures Critical Uranium Supply From Uzbekistan | Major Nuclear Energy Boost Under PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi’s Central Asia visit has delivered a major boost to India-Uzbekistan relations, with the two countries establishing a long-term arrangement for uranium supplies to India. The nuclear energy agreement is significant as India continues to expand its civilian nuclear power capacity and seeks reliable, diversified sources of nuclear fuel. Uzbekistan is one of the world’s major uranium producers, making the arrangement an important addition to India’s long-term energy strategy. During PM Modi’s visit, India and Uzbekistan also elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening the way for deeper cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and energy sectors. The two sides have also strengthened their institutional mechanisms, including a coordination council led by foreign ministers and an upgraded joint commission at ministerial level. A joint business summit has also been established to accelerate commercial engagement. Bilateral trade has crossed the $1 billion mark, with both countries setting an ambitious target of $5 billion by 2030. The visit also saw three sister-city and sister-state arrangements being formalised. India has invited an Uzbek delegation to study the development and technology behind GIFT City in Gujarat, while both sides look to explore cooperation around major projects such as New Tashkent. Watch this report for the latest updates on the India-Uzbekistan uranium agreement, PM Modi’s Central Asia visit, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, nuclear energy cooperation, trade expansion and the growing strategic relationship between New Delhi and Tashkent.