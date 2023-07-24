India says no to BYD's investment | World Business Watch

In a major setback, India has rejected Chinese EV maker BYD's proposal to set up a 1 billion dollar plant. The EV maker had a proposed a joint venture with a Hyderabad-based company. Earlier this month, the BYD submitted a plan to the Indian Government, seeking permission to build EVS and car batteries with Megha Engineering & Infrastructure ltd. Reports suggest that security concerns over Chinese investments could be the reason behind India's blocking the deal.