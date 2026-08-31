/India's three services move towards network warfare

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 21:50 IST
India's armed forces are rewiring the battlefield — moving from isolated units to a single connected network. From Akashteer's real-time air picture to tri-service data fusion, cyber warfare and electronic warfare are merging into one unified combat system. This video breaks down how India's Army, Navy, and Air Force are syncing sensors, radars, and AI-driven decisions to build a faster, smarter, and harder-to-beat digital war machine.