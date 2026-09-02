/India’s mega airport plan: Target 400 airports by 2047!

India’s civil aviation sector is undergoing a massive infrastructure transformation, expanding its operational airport count from 74 in 2014 to around 165. Under the long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the nation targets building 50 new airports over the next five years and 100 new airports within the next decade, ultimately aiming for 350 to 400 operational airports nationwide. Backed by a ₹92,000 crore investment through 2030 and a ₹28,840 crore outlay for the Modified UDAN regional connectivity scheme, this rollout focuses heavily on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as well as remote island territories like Lakshadweep. Additionally, a hub-and-spoke model integrating regional hubs like Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad aims to streamline international travel without duplicate baggage and customs hurdles. Watch for a complete breakdown of India's aviation growth.