/India-Russia oil trade comes full circle

A new report suggests India is now exporting refined petroleum products back to Russia, creating an unexpected twist in the global energy trade. Some of the fuel reportedly being sold to Russia may have originally been refined from Russian crude oil imported by India. The development highlights the increasingly complex nature of global energy markets, sanctions-related trade shifts and refining economics. As India continues to play a key role in global oil flows, the evolving energy relationship between New Delhi and Moscow is drawing fresh attention from policymakers and market watchers alike.