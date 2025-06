India: Relentless monsoon rains ravage north-east India, 30 dead in floods

Relentless monsoon rains have battered India’s North-East, killing at least 32 people across Assam and Tripura. Massive floods and landslides have affected over a dozen districts, forcing hundreds into relief shelters. Assam alone reports 11 dead and widespread damage as the region reels under nature’s fury.