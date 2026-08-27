/India ramps up efforts to rescue Indians in Kathmandu, MEA says 288 Indians uncontactable

As Nepal grapples with one of its deadliest flood disasters, India has intensified rescue and relief efforts. The MEA says 21 Indian nationals have been rescued so far, while a special control room has been activated to monitor the situation and assist affected citizens. The floods have severely impacted the Kailash Mansarovar route and left hundreds missing. With the death toll crossing 330, India says its immediate focus remains humanitarian assistance and support for those affected.