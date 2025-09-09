LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India prepares for vice-presidential elections: Who will it be?

India prepares for vice-presidential elections: Who will it be?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 08:51 IST
India prepares for vice-presidential elections: Who will it be?
The stage is set for a major political showdown. How is the race progressing and what does it mean for India's future?

Trending Topics

trending videos