/India plans 100 new airports by 2036, Ahmedabad launches country's third hub-and-spoke model

India's aviation sector is set for its next big leap. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that 100 new airports will be built over the next decade under the Modified UDAN scheme, backed by an outlay of nearly Rs 30,000 crore. The push comes as Ahmedabad launched India's third hub-and-spoke model, easing international connectivity through Delhi to about 15 destinations. From 74 airports in 2014 to 166 today, the minister called aviation a key driver of jobs, trade and regional growth, especially for smaller cities.