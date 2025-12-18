/India-Oman: Patriotic Fervour in Muscat as PM Modi Meets Community

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 13:04 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 13:04 IST
India-Oman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian community in Muscat, generating a wave of patriotic fervour among expatriates. The meeting highlighted the strong bilateral ties between India and Oman, with discussions centering on trade, investment, and enhanced cooperation. Modi’s interaction with the diaspora underscored the importance of the Indian community in strengthening India-Oman relations and advancing shared economic and strategic interests.