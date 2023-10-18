India offers to help Central Asia fight terror; Ajit Doval says, 'It's a priority for India' | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
As part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and connectivity with the vital region, India has volunteered to help Central Asian governments combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and strengthen their defenses against cyberattacks.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos