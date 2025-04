While a former pentagon official has urged the United States to formally designate Pakistan as a terrorist state following the terror attack in Pahalgam he also called for Pakistan's army chief general Asim Munir to be branded as a terrorist comparing him to Osama Bin Laden. Michael Rubin a former pentagon official and senior fellow at the American enterprise institute lashed out at Pakistan and its top military leadership especially general Asim Munir he said that the only diff difference between Osama Bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Omasa Bin Laden lived in a cave and Asim lives in a palace. Watch in for more details!