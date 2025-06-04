Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
India: Kashmiris unite for annual 'Mata Kheer Bhawani' festival
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 04, 2025, 08:51 IST
| Updated:
Jun 04, 2025, 08:51 IST
Videos
Jun 04, 2025, 08:51 IST
India: Kashmiris unite for annual 'Mata Kheer Bhawani' festival
Kashmir Valley witnessed the first religious gathering after the Pahalgam attack at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district.
Trending Topics
Jammu
Kashmir
World News
WION
trending videos
Trump vs Musk: Musk announces results of poll on creation of new political party
Russia-Ukraine war: 5 killed and dozens injured in Russian attacks
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says it shot down Russian SU-35 jet after Russian strikes
US President Donald Trump warns Elon Musk against funding Democrats
Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals
Russia's Iskander missiles smash through western defences | Russia-Ukraine war
Russia's missile surge: The next phase of war begins
Is Europe preparing for war with Russia? | Russia-Ukraine war
Donald Trump’s approval rating drops consistently ,polls show approval steady decline
ICE raids trigger chaos in LA, police fire tear gas at anti-ICE protesters as clashes continue
IAEA issues warning on underground Iranian nuclear facilities
Liverpool parade car crash: UK PM Keir Starmer calls scenes in Liverpool 'appalling'
India: Election Commission slams Rahul Gandhi; 'match-fixing' claims debunked
Bangladesh elections: BNP slams Muhammad Yunus for proposing April 2026 election date
Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine's drone strike on Russia revealed; Zelensky exposes Russia's blind spot
Musk warns Republicans supporting Trump's bill; can an angry Musk disrupt 2026 midterm polls?
Trump deploys 2,000 national guards to LA, smoke bombs, tear gas used in Los Angeles
Elon Musk deletes post after claiming Trump was named in Epstein files
Gaza: body of Thai hostage recovered amid continued strikes in Rafah
Canada PM Mark Carney Calls PM Modi, Invites for the G7 Summit
New India-UK trade deal to support jobs, growth and strategic ties
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for help amid massive Russian attack
Russia-Ukraine war: Brazilian President Lula da Silva says it is time to change the negotiator
Beyond the bang: New theory challenges everything we know so far
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russian drivers carrying drone were unaware of it
Israel-Gaza war: Big explosion in northern Gaza strip, protests in Tel Aviv and Rome
IAEA chief warns Iran's nuclear capabilities could lead to catastrophic consequences
Chile: over 20,000 residents affected due to power outage after earthquake, no casualties reported
India and UK sign historic free trade agreement to slash tariffs
Trump-Harvard showdown: Trump to redirect Harvard grants to trade schools?
France: PM Modi's virtual address at summit, says 'disaster resilience requires innovative finance'
Operation Sindoor: Tensions With Pakistan Lift India's Defence Stocks
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow hit's 'almost all of Ukraine'; over 400 drones & 40 missiles rain down
Iran-Pakistan border tensions: Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals
Breaking | Indian Prime Minister delivers video message at CDI 2025
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe shot during campaign event
Severe water crisis looms over Afghan capital | Kabul could run out of water by 2030: report
Trump-Musk Fued: Musk Wants Trump Impeached, "Trump's In The Epstein Files"
Israel-Iran talks: IAEA chief warns of catastrophic consequences over Iran’s growing nuclear threat
Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine, Kharkiv hit by barrage of missiles & drones