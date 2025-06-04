LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Jun 04, 2025
India: Kashmiris unite for annual 'Mata Kheer Bhawani' festival
Kashmir Valley witnessed the first religious gathering after the Pahalgam attack at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district.

