LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Karnataka to launch India's first AI-powered city near Bengaluru

India: Karnataka to launch India's first AI-powered city near Bengaluru

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 12:36 IST
India: Karnataka to launch India's first AI-powered city near Bengaluru
Bengaluru is set to house India’s first and largest artificial intelligence-powered township, as the Karnataka government pushes ahead with the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Bidadi.

Trending Topics

trending videos