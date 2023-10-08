India: ITBP rescues 56 people in North Sikkim via ropeway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
In India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, hundreds of rescuers continue to dig through slushy debris and fast-flowing, icy water to search for the victims affected by flash floods. According to the latest information, the death toll has jumped to 55 – as 27 bodies have been recovered from Sikkim and the rest from the basin of the Teesta river in West Bengal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos