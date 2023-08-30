India generally popular abroad; mixed response to PM Modi's popularity: US Think Tank survey

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A Washington-based Think Tank survey has found that views about India are generally very positive across the world. The findings of this survey also say that the global confidence in India continues to be fairly mixed especially when it comes to the political leadership in the country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos