India faces massive youth unemployment crisis | World Business Watch

Job creation will be the biggest challenge for Indian policymakers as the India's young population continues to grow. India has already overtaken China as the most populous country and about 53% of India is below the age of 30. But India's young do not seem to find full-time jobs, especially in the urban areas. Urban unemployment was at 6.8% in the January-March quarter. The share of urban workers with full-time jobs declined to 48.9% in December 2022.