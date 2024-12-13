Indian Ambassador to Estonia Ajaneesh Kumar has said India is looking to firm up ties with the Baltic state in Cyber & Defence domain. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Ajaneesh said ties are 'going in the right direction, day by day' & 'defense, like other tech areas, has been one of the sectors where I see possibilities'.

He gave the example of how Rashtriya Raksha University, (RRU) Gandhinagar Gujarat and Estonian company CybExer has signed MoU involving Cyber Ranges. Ajaneesh Kumar is the first resident Indian ambassador to the country. India opened its embassy in Tallinn in 2021 as it increases engagement with the Baltic states. Estonia opened its Embassy in New Delhi headed by a C.d’A in February 2012, with the first resident Ambassador presenting his credentials on 22 February, 2013.