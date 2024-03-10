India EFTA pact opens new opportunities, says Iceland FM Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland's Foreign Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, expressed enthusiasm over the signing of a trade and economic agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). He highlighted the vast opportunities this partnership brings for all EFTA states and India, particularly in industries like fishing and energy. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "At the end of the day, a free trade agreement is something that just opens the door. So now it's up to the business partners to seize those opportunities and have good things come out of this." He also spoke on investment commitments under the pact, supply chain focus etc. Watch to know more!