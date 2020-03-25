LIVE TV
India develops COVID-19 testing kits: Govt, private labs to receive kits within weeks
Mar 25, 2020, 11.20 AM(IST)
India has also developed an indigenous testing kit for spotting the COVID-19 infection. The kit is said to be simple and cheap and has also received the approval from the top medical virology research bodies in the country. Watch report: