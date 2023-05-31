India, Denmark to focus on energy efficiency: Danish ambassador to India

Green growth and that's something that we really have been discussing with the Indian side for a long long time no doubt that we need really to change the direction that we have established and set for many many years the Western world including Denmark we have been really riding on a fossil fuel driven economy even now Denmark in the early 1970s where we were forced to change our Direction and now we have a government world leader in green renewable energy but it was something that will be forced to India is not being fostered India is taking a a step a political step so you do it out of your own will and therefore it's so important but without India turning towards green growth there will be no planet that we can live in for the future so India is important.