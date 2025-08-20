LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India-China Ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Concludes 2-Day India Visit

India-China Ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Concludes 2-Day India Visit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 07:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 07:59 IST
India-China Ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Concludes 2-Day India Visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has concluded a two-day visit to India, aimed at improving diplomatic ties and discussing key regional and global issues.

Trending Topics

trending videos