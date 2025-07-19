India, China revive a multi-layered relationship

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was in China early this week for the SCO FMs meeting, his first visit to the country in 5 years. The meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi underscored efforts by both sides to revive a complex relationship in the backdrop of tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Multiple challenges persist though - the latest being the Dalai Lama succession issue - in this complex relationship. The first story on Inside South Asia this week.