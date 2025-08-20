LOGIN
India-China relations: Direct flights, border trade to resume | Modi-Xi Jinping hail ties

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 16:44 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has concluded a two-day visit to India, aimed at improving diplomatic ties and discussing key regional and global issues.

