Estonia's foreign minister Margus Tsahkna has emphasised that India is able to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace as the war in Ukraine enters its 3rd year in 2025. Speaking to Wion's Sidhant Sibal in Estonia's capital Tallinn, the foreign minister said, "India has a position to be influence and to give the very straightforward messages to Mr. Putin that the peace and not to be so aggressive, not change the borders using military force. This must be done".

India has been engaging with both Russia and Ukraine in the war and has called for 'dialogue & Diplomacy'. Indian PM Modi was in Russia 2 times this year, first for a bilateral visit & then for the BRICS summit in Kazan. He also traveled to Kyiv, and & met President Zelenskyy.