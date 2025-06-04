LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Active COVID-19 cases surge to 4,302; Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat see rise in infections
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 13:36 IST
India: Active COVID-19 cases surge to 4,302; Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat see rise in infections
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 13:36 IST

India: Active COVID-19 cases surge to 4,302; Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat see rise in infections

India continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, with the nationwide tally of active infections increasing to 4,433—up from 4,266 just a day earlier. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos