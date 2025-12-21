/Imran Khan Verdict: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Wife Sentenced to 17 Years in Corruption Case

Published: Dec 21, 2025, 10:19 IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 10:19 IST
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally retaining and selling valuable state gifts, including Saudi jewellery, at below-market prices. The couple denied all charges, calling the proceedings unfair, while prosecutors said evidence showed they profited from the gifts. The verdict was announced in a closed-door trial at Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.