LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Imran Khan’s Family Rejects Medical Report, Protests Erupt

Imran Khan’s Family Rejects Medical Report, Protests Erupt

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 10:15 IST
Imran Khan’s Family Rejects Medical Report, Protests Erupt
The family of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a newly released medical report, calling it inaccurate. In response, protests have been held outside Adiala Jail, led by Khan’s sister, demanding proper medical care and transparency regarding his condition. Authorities are monitoring the situation as supporters gather to voice their concerns. Stay updated for further developments on Imran Khan’s health, family statements, and protest actions.

Trending Topics

trending videos