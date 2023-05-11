Imran Khan Arrest: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif slams protesters for destroying public infrastructure

In the midst of Pakistan's political turmoil, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Wednesday. Sharif went on to slam former PM and PTI Chief Imran Khan for the ongoing unrest in the country and raked up the alleged corrupt practices carried out by him during his tenure as Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif also termed damaging public property an "act of terrorism" and "enmity" towards the country.