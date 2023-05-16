Imran Khan accuses 'agencies men' for arson and shooting during May 9 mayhem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has blamed the "agencies men" for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests, which were triggered following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His statement comes shortly after the military's top brass vowed to try protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.