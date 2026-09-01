/Illegal mining ravages Johannesburg: Gold legacy turns into crisis, safety concern

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 14:05 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 14:05 IST
Illegal mining is deepening a growing crisis in Johannesburg, where the city’s historic gold-mining legacy has become linked to abandoned mine shafts, dangerous underground operations, and serious safety concerns. Unregulated mining activity is affecting communities, raising environmental and security risks, and creating challenges for authorities trying to combat the illegal trade. The situation highlights the lasting impact of South Africa’s gold-mining past and the urgent need for safer, sustainable solutions.