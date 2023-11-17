IGLA-S | India gets deadly Russian anti-aircraft missiles

India’s jawans will soon stand guard at India’s borders armed with the deadly Russian-made, hand-held anti-aircraft missiles IGLA-S. Russia has signed a contract to supply the Igla-S hand-held anti-aircraft missiles to India. India’s deal with Russia will also equip India to produce the missile system under the Make-in-India initiative. What is the IGLA-S, which will make India’s final line of defence? What are Indian soldiers preparing for? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana