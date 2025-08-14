LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 12:43 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 12:43 IST
IDF Gives Green Light to New Gaza Offensive Plan
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have authorized a new Gaza offensive, signaling a potential escalation as tensions rise and Israeli troops prepare for expanded military action in the region.

