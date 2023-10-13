ICC World Cup 2023: WC-winning coach Dav Whatmore picks his all-time Indo-Pak ODI XI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup is just a day away two-time Champions India take on arch-rivals and 1992 World Cup winners Pakistan for the first time on home soil in seven years. There is a big boost for the men in blue.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos