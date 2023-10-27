ICC Cricket World Cup: Holders England heading home early | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Holders England are all but out of the ICC Cricket World Cup after a fourth defeat in five games. Mathematically they are still alive but too many results need to go their way and Captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott have accepted it is over.

