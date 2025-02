The Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday with defending champions and host Pakistan taking on New Zealand. However, on the eve of the match, the Black Caps have been dealt a major blow. Their most experienced fast bowler, Lockie Ferguson, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a foot injury. Ferguson is a veteran with 65 ODIs, including two world cups in which New Zealand reached back-to-back semi-finals. He picked up the injury during the DP World ILT20 in the UAE earlier this month. Watch in for more details!