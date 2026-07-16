/IBM crashes 25%, marks worst day since 1968

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 21:27 IST
IBM has suffered its worst stock market collapse in decades, with shares plunging 25% in a single session as investors reacted to a deepening AI memory shortage and slowing software demand. CEO Arvind Krishna admitted the company "faltered" as soaring AI infrastructure costs, shifting enterprise spending and supply chain bottlenecks rattled confidence. What went wrong at IBM, and what does it mean for the future of AI, software and the global tech industry?