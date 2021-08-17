I stand squarely behind my decision: President Joe Biden on US troops pullout from Afghanistan

Aug 17, 2021
Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan saying: 'I stand squarely behind my decision.' Biden said, 'American troops cannot and should not be dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.'
