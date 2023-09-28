Hyundai & Kia to recall 3.37 mn US vehicles over fire risks | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Auto giants Hyundai & Kia are recalling a combined 3.37 million vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires. The South Korean automakers are telling car owners to park outside and away from structures until repairs are complete. The automakers say internal brake fluid leaks can cause an electrical short that could lead to a fire.

