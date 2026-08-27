/Hyrox explained: the fitness race that’s taking over the world

Run, row, lift, repeat. Hyrox has rapidly become one of the world's most popular fitness competitions, attracting everyone from elite athletes to everyday gym-goers. Combining endurance running with functional workouts, the sport has transformed fitness into a global lifestyle movement. Participants often return for multiple events, drawn by the challenge, community, and measurable performance goals. As millions embrace the fitness race, Hyrox is redefining how people train, compete, and stay motivated.