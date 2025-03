Hungary and Slovakia are resisting the European Union's proposed sanctions against Russia. Hungary has demanded that several powerful businessmen be removed from the EU blacklist, even as Brussels is racing to find a compromise in the face of a deadline that ends on Saturday. Over the last 3 years, the EU has imposed sanctions on over 2,400 individuals and companies linked to Moscow's war effort. They include Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, and key oligarchs, and the list is renewed every 6 months. But Hungary, now joined by Slovakia, has been trying to weaken the measure. Watch in for more details!