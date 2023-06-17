Human contribution necessary for eligibility of Grammy nomination

In a world of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology, human agency will hold an advantage to win in the future when it comes to rewards, according to the world's leading Society of Music Recording Academy, which is making several changes to their Grammy Awards. One of the major changes will be that only human creators can win the music industry's highest honour. The restriction was established following a board meeting where it was decided that works using AI elements are only admissible if a human has made a significant contribution to the music or lyrics.