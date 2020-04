South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion rand ($26.3 billion) rescue package on Tuesday (April 21), equivalent to 10% of GDP of Africa's most industrialised nation, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa has denied that it will be deploying 70,000 army troops to try and end force the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Watch report.